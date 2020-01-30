U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $109,450.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.