Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

