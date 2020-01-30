UBS Group Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $246.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.04 on Thursday, hitting $209.19. 35,120,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.