UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVST. Bank of America increased their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avast to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

LON AVST opened at GBX 416.40 ($5.48) on Thursday. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

