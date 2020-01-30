Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,067.13 ($27.19).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,181.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

