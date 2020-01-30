Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 136,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ULBI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

