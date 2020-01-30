Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

ULBI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

