UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

