Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.16.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

