Unibright Trading 219.1% Higher Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Unibright has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $805,954.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 219.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

