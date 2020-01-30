UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €18.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €18.10 ($21.05) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCG. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.46 ($17.98).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

