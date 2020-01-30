Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Unify has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market capitalization of $108,547.00 and $2,857.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00716999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

