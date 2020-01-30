Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) to Issue GBX 34.72 Dividend

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ULVR traded up GBX 89.50 ($1.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,527.50 ($59.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,392.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,713.20. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

