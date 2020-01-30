Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,294,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $209,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

