United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 7,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,139. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

