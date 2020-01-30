United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $7.17 on Thursday, hitting $108.60. 5,126,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

