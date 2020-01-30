United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Cfra

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cfra from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

NYSE UPS traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.60. 5,126,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

