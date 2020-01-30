United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of USM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United States Cellular by 261.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $2,619,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

