United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.50, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,337,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,828. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

