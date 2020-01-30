United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.43

News stories about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

