UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.42. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

