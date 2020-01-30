Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

