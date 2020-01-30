Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTI. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.