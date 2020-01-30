Universe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Universe has a market cap of $138,332.00 and $25.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,337,205 coins and its circulating supply is 85,137,205 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

