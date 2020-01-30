UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Achieves $8.79 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.79 million and $228,073.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC and HADAX. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

