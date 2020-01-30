UNUS SED LEO Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00009459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $884.83 million and $9.49 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00713637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.