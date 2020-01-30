UOS Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,718.00 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 85.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $29,350.00 and $43,718.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 310.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.04141904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00701163 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

