US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

