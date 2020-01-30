USDX Price Tops $0.18 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $688,427.00 and $1,612.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016887 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000590 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000892 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005516 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,115 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.