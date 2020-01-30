V-ID Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $388,073.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,501,409 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.