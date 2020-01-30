Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 4,281,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

