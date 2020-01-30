Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

VLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,430. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

