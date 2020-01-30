VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 322,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,110. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

