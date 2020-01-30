Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,943 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

