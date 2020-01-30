Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,738,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 8,248,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

