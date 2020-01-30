Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 31,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,351. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.