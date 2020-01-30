Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

