Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 10.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 470,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 829,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,354. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

