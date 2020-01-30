Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $93.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

