Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 96,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

