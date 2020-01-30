Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.09. 413,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,542. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.