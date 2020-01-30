Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.82. The company had a trading volume of 117,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,657. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

