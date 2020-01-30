Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $95,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.68 and a 1-year high of $305.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

