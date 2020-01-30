Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th.

VAR opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

