Vecima Networks (VCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$8.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.46.

VCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.20 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Wednesday.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

