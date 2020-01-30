VectorAI (VEC2) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $3,514.00 and $69.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VectorAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,538.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01927933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.91 or 0.04103976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00723603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00758804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009253 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00710267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

