Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Verge has a market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007119 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,162,385,559 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, SouthXchange, Upbit, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Huobi, Crex24, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

