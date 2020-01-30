VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 27% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $32,211.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067615 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,512.13 or 0.99607559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053114 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001374 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,449,801 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.