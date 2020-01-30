Verisign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Verisign to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRSN stock opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.65. Verisign has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.