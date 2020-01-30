VeriumReserve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $834.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $439,278.00 and $834.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00716718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007087 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,571,933 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

